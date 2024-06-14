Class of 2025 recruit Amaia Jackson visits Rutgers women’s basketball

Amaia Jackson took an unofficial visit to Rutgers women’s basketball on Thursday. The class of 2025 guard has one of the most impressive offer lists in the country.

In late May, Rutgers offered Jackson, a guard from New York who transferred last year to Montverde Academy (Montverde, Florida). She plays for EYBL team the Miami Suns.

Earlier this week, Jackson also took a visit to Fairfield University. A class of 2025 recruit, she has been offered by Clemson, Memphis, Mississippi State, Missouri, UPenn and Penn State among others.

Rutgers head coach Coquese Washington had a very strong 2024 recruiting class that was headlined by five-star guard Kiyomi McMiller and four-star forward Zachara Perkins. The group is projected to be a big part of the program’s rebuild in the immediate and the long term.

Had a great unofficial at Rutgers University! Thank you Coach Washington and the rest of the coaching staff for having me!❤️🖤@RutgersWBB pic.twitter.com/eB2eLxiXYO — Amaia Jackson (@jackson_amaia) June 13, 2024

McMiller was the No. 27 recruit in the nation in the ESPN rankings. She committed to Rutgers from an offer list that included Arizona State, Baylor, Kentucky, LSU, Michigan and Ole Miss among others.

On Thursday, Jackson posted on social media about her visit to Rutgers:

