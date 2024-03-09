Class of 2025 offensive lineman receives scholarship from Nebraska

A class of 2025 offensive lineman has earned a scholarship from the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Brock Heath is an inside offensive lineman prospect from Blue Valley Northwest out of Overland Park, Kansas.

Heath is 6-foot-4.5 inches tall and weighs approximately 260 pounds. He is currently viewed as a three-star prospect and a top-ten recruit out of the state of Kansas.

Heath holds recent offers from Iowa, Minnesota, and Northwestern. He was extended the offer by offensive line coach Donovan Raiola.

Nebraska’s class of 2025 currently holds three commitments: defensive lineman Tyson Terry, athlete Caden VerMaas, and running back Conor Booth.

