Class of 2025 linebacker details visit to UF campus

The reviews for junior day at the Florida football program are coming in from the visiting recruits, and positivity is raining down from the coaching staff and a in-state three-star prospect from the 2025 recruiting cycle.

Osceola High School linebacker Elijah Melendez made an official visit to the UF campus this past weekend to meet with several members of the Gators coaching staff, including head coach Billy Napier.

Melendez gave his review and detailed the trip to Swamp247, stating that one defensive coach was with him for most of the visit.

“It was actually really good,” Melendez said. “Coach (Cannon) Gibbs made sure to prioritize me the whole time I was there. He was really with me the whole time I was there. I got to have a meeting with Coach (Ron) Roberts, Coach [Austin] Armstrong, and Coach (Billy) Napier. They made it known to me that I am a priority.”

Melendez is actually familiar with new co-defensive coordinator Ron Roberts, giving the Gators the edge at recruiting the 3-star recruit.

“It was really good to get around him,” Melendez said of his time around Roberts. “I am really excited he got (the UF) job. It really helps Florida a lot with them recruiting me still. Coach Roberts knows a lot, and he’s just a great coach. They really made it known to me that I am the top guy on their MIKE board. I actually knew Coach Roberts already from when he was at Auburn. So this wasn’t like a first meeting or anything.”

Melendez is a 3-star linebacker from Kissimmee, Florida, ranking at No. 34 among his position and is No. 146 overall according to the 247Sports composite scale. He’s currently listed as a “hard commit” to the Miami Hurricanes.

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire