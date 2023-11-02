Class of 2025 four-star LB Elijah Melendez visiting Boulder for homecoming game

The recruiting trail for the Colorado football team isn’t dying down despite the Buffs losing some games lately.

Highly ranked prospects are still making their way to Boulder to check out the program. One of the biggest recruits who will visit this weekend for Colorado’s homecoming game against Oregon State is Class of 2025 four-star linebacker Elijah Melendez.

Melendez recently narrowed down his top list of schools and Colorado is one of the finalists. He revealed his top 10 schools toward the end of October:

The Florida prospect will now get a first-hand look at what the Buffs have to offer.

With the Buffs hosting Oregon State, Melendez will be at Folsom Field for the game, and the 2025 linebacker from Osceola High School has a ton of hype. If head coach Deion Sanders can land him, it would make an already-loaded 2025 class even better.

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire