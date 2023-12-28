Class of 2025 four-star cornerback Dawayne Galloway Jr. picks up Colorado offer

The offers keep on pouring out from the Colorado Buffaloes football program as big recruits continue to express interest in playing for head coach Deion Sanders.

One of the latest high school prospects to receive an offer from CU is class of 2025 cornerback Dawayne Galloway Jr. On Wednesday, the four-star recruit (247Sports) from Columbus, Ohio announced the offer on X.

Galloway plays at Marion-Franklin High School and has received offers from a large number of Power Five teams already, including Michigan, Georgia, Oklahoma, Auburn, Tennessee, Texas A&M and others.

On3 is currently pegging Michigan as the favorite to land Galloway, but the appeal of playing for Coach Prime is always a big factor for defensive backs who are considering the Buffs.

❄️❄️Colorado nation we turnt !!! Just got off the phone with the GOAT himself I have earned a full ride scholarship from the University of Colorado 🦬🦬 #SkooooBuffs we not coming no more WE HERE🦬👀❄️ City league born city league made 🦬 shoutout to my family @DJRSwework 🐐 pic.twitter.com/I3WKn0rTL3 — Dawayne Galloway Jr (@DeejGalloway85) December 27, 2023

Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire