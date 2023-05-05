Class of 2025 edge rusher Zion Grady, a super sophomore, gets offer from USC

The USC Trojans know how important it is to have elite pass rushers. They did something about it earlier this week. They offered the top edge rusher in the 2025 class, five-star Troy (Ala.) recruit Zion Grady, on Tuesday.

The Alabama native added the Trojans to an SEC-heavy offer list that includes LSU, Alabama, Auburn, Texas A&M, Penn State, Michigan, Florida State and Texas among others.

As a sophomore, Zion Grady put up all-state numbers. He finished the season with 108 total tackles, a 22 sacks, 37 tackles for loss, and 27 quarterback hurries. He also notched three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and three blocked field goals, as he was named first team all state.

The 6-foot-4, 220-pound Grady is rated the No. 23 overall prospect, the No. 1 player in the state, and the No. 2 edge rusher via the 247Sports Composite, which tabbed him as a five-star prospect. He is a four-star prospect in the 247Sports rankings, but the No. 7 overall recruit and the No. 1 edge rusher.

The 6-foot-4, 210-pound recruit holds 16 total offers. According to the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine, the Auburn Tigers have a narrow lead for his commitment at 36.2%. Alabama comes in at second at 31.7%.

