Class of 2025 corner projected to Nebraska

A top recruiting expert has projected a class of 2025 cornerback to commit to the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Bryson Webber is a four-star prospect from Ridge Point High School in Missouri City, Texas.

In 2023, he finished the season with 22 tackles, two tackles for loss, and two interceptions. Webber is also an accomplished track and field athlete, running 10.56 100m and 21.79 200m in spring of 2024.

The defensive back was on campus this past weekend on an official visit. It was one of several recent visits, as Webber has also visited Utah, Baylor, TCU, and Kansas this month.

Sean Callahan and Bryan Munson on the On3 Network have both logged predictions that Webber will commit to the Cornhuskers.

The "true brotherhood" that defensive back Bryson Webber felt within the #Huskers program left an impression as he nears a decision. NU's facilities were the best he's seen, yes. "The coaching was even better as they had a plan for me for any scenario."https://t.co/OyLSTVcVmq — Brian Christopherson (@Husker247BC) June 23, 2024

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire