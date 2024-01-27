Class of 2025 commit to make weekend visit

A Nebraska class of 2025 commit will be visiting Lincoln on Saturday afternoon. Caden VerMaas is a 6-0 195-pound safety/running back from Millard North High School in Omaha.

VerMaas announced his commitment to the Cornhuskers in April of 2023.

110% Committed! Dreams to Reality!!!! After a great talk with Coach Matt Rhule, I am excited to announce that I have decided to further my academic and athletic career at the University of Nebraska.

In 2023, as a junior, VerMaas ran for 765 yards and 16 touchdowns. He also contributed 19 tackles, one interception, and 3.5 tackles for loss in nine games.

VarMass received attention from Iowa, Northwestern, Wyoming, and North Dakota State.

Back in Lincoln tomorrow‼️🌽 — Caden VerMaas (@Caden_Vermaas) January 26, 2024

