Class of 2024 running back expected to commit to Nebraska

The Nebraska Cornhuskers appear to have added a running back to its 2024 roster. HuskerOnline has reported that Mekhi Nelson is already in Lincoln and has joined the team.

Nelson is a 6-foot, 190-pound prospect from Wilkes Barre High in Wilkes Barre, Pennsylvania. He had been a target for Nebraska’s 2025 class, but Nelson reclassified his recruitment and will join the Huskers in 2024.

In 11 games last season, he carried the ball 221 times for 1,670 yards with a long run of 95 yards and 22 touchdowns. Nelson averaged 7.6 per carry and 151.8 yards per game.

The running back was in Lincoln over the weekend on an official visit and is expected to make an official announcement soon.

Had a great time on my OV this week @HuskerFootball! Husker nation go show love to the ig🫶🏽 IG: mekhi_nelson pic.twitter.com/tEI7SgKktu — Mekhi “Buddha” Nelson⚡️ (@MekhiNelson3) June 23, 2024

