Class of 2024 linebacker Trent Hood commits to Colorado, joins cousins

What’s better than two? Three, according to the Colorado football program.

Head coach Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes added a third member of the Hood family on Friday, picking up class of 2024 linebacker Trent Hood. He is the cousin of brothers Colton and Brandon Hood, who committed to CU at the end of April.

Trent, the same age as Brandon, played his senior season at Central High School in Phenix City, Alabama. At 5-foot-11 and 225 pounds, he was named Alabama’s 2024 7A Defensive Player of the Year. He racked up 75 total tackles, two sacks and an interception in 11 games per his MaxPreps page. He also played some snaps at running back.

Colton and Brandon’s father, Ben, was asked about Trent just a few days before his nephew’s commitment. Here’s what Ben told YouTuber BiggDoggChico when asked if Colorado was in Trent’s future:

“We’re working on it,” Ben said. “With Trent, my nephew, he bloomed late. But, when I tell you from an IQ standpoint, from what you want to see in a linebacker, or old school, like Sam Mills type of guy, he’s that type of guy… He plays a lot faster and smarter than most kids, so hopefully it works out.”

Trent was originally committed to Auburn, Colton’s former school, as a preferred walk-on before changing his decision.

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire