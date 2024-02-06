Class of 2024 kicker Liam Padron verbally commits to Texas A&M over Syracuse

When Nick Saban retired from Alabama last month, many fans in Aggieland reflected on Texas A&M‘s most recent win against the Crimson Tide back in 2021.

The Aggies won that matchup 41-38 following a game-winning 28-yard field goal from Seth Small. The overall point? Kicking is essential to every football team, especially those who want to pull off upset victories like Texas A&M did on that October evening.

Another talented kicker is now on his way to College Station. Liam Padron verbally committed to the Aggies on Friday afternoon, announcing the news via X.

Padron is 5-foot-11, 185 pounds from Bartram Trail High School in Jacksonville, Florida. He had other offers from Syracuse, Appalachian State and Troy.

There was only one field goal kicked in the U.S. Army Bowl on Jan. 6 and it came off the boot of Padron. He nailed an attempt from 43 yards out for three points and added two more point after try kicks from a distance of 33 yards.

Padron’s successful field goal was the difference in the final score of the all-star contest as the West team won 31-28.

