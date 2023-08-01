Class of 2024 four-star Noreel White decommits from Arkansas

Arkansas football lost the commitment of four-star athlete Noreel White on Tuesday morning. The Ocean Springs, Miss. native announced the news on his Twitter (X) account with a short message thanking Sam Pittman and staff before including the typical recruiting decommitment verbiage.

“After much consideration and talks with my loved ones it is in my best interest to decommit from the University of Arkansas and re-open my recruitment,” White’s statement read. “Arkansas will still by one of my top choices, respect my decision.”

White is currently rated as a borderline consensus four-star in the 2024 recruiting class and is the seventh-highest rated player in the state of Mississippi. He committed to Arkansas on March 23 – choosing the Hogs over Ole Miss, Mississippi State, LSU and Florida State.

Shortly after his commitment there was speculation that Ole Miss was making a serious push to get him to flip to the Rebels. However, it never came to fruition until now.

Arkansas is now at 17 commitments for the 2024 recruiting class, but are still on pace to make history with it.

