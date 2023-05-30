Class of 2024 Colorado target Zavier Mincey down to 10 schools

Deion Sanders is once again in the mix for a highly sought-after defensive back from the Sunshine State.

Four-star safety Zavier Mincey revealed his top 10 schools on Tuesday and Colorado made the cut along with UCF, Alabama, Tennessee, Florida State, Texas A&M, Miami, Florida, Ole Miss and Penn State. The Buffs offered the class of 2024 Florida prospect back in late January.

This summer, Mincey has an official visit scheduled with the Gators. He’s also expected to take official trips to check out both Miami and Florida State, per 247Sports (subscription required).

It won’t be easy for Sanders to pry Mincey away from his home state, but Coach Prime has certainly done it before with other top prospects.

