Class of 2024 to follow 1993 and 1997?

[PA Media]

"You can speak to any first-team player at any level and they will all be able to remember their FA Youth Cup games because you only get two years at it," said Leeds United Under-18s coach Rob Etherington before Thursday's semi-final against Millwall at Elland Road (19:00 BST).

The affable Etherington, who has spent almost 11 years at the club in various roles, spoke to BBC Radio Leeds about his pride representing Leeds as his team attempts to reach the final of a competition which the Whites won in 1993 and 1997.

Etherington, 32, is fully aware of the club's history and the significance of this moment.

"Any professional player has experiences in the FA Youth Cup, it's something that everybody goes through," he said. "It's something that first-team players in particular can relate to. I've bumped into a couple around the training ground and it sparks interest and conversation because everyone can go back to their experiences they've had."

After beating Liverpool at home in the quarter-final, following three victorious away ties at Norwich, Brighton and Sheffield United, Etherington is confident his side can overcome Millwall in front of a 10,000-plus crowd at Elland Road.

"The strategy and objective is to build this occasion up as much as possible and add as much pressure we can, but also scaffolding that with the relevant support as much as possible. That for me is a massive part of their development. If they're going to walk out at Elland Road in front of 36,000, they've got to know how to win football games, what winning football games feels like and what it looks like."

The winners of the tie will face Manchester City in the final on 4 May.