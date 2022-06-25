Class of 2023 recruiting profile: Safety DaKaari Nelson

Kevin McGuire
·2 min read

DaKaari Nelson is a safety recruit in the Class of 2023 with tremendous upside potential, according to recruiting analysts that have been scouting him these past few years.

Penn State has built a solid defensive secondary for years to come with recent recruiting efforts. Nelson would fit in perfectly with that overall vision for sustained success in the secondary as the safety position in particular is due for some notable changes in the next couple of years following the pending departures of Ji'Ayir Brown and Keaton Ellis.

Here is a quick profile rundown of Nelson, a prized recruit in the Class of 2023.

DaKaari Nelson’s Recruiting Profile

Rating

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

4

N/A

15

23

Rivals

4

92

12

5

ESPN

4

N/A

19

23

On3 Recruiting

3

N/A

32

65

247 Composite

4

271

19

23

Vitals

Hometown

Selma, AL

Projected Position

Safety

Height

6′-3″

Weight

194 lb

Class

2023

Recruitment

  • Offered on August 15, 2021.

  • Unofficial visit on November 20, 2021.

  • Nelson announces top 11 on March 24, 2022: Auburn, Arkansas, Clemson, Florida State, Ole Miss, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas A&M, UCF

  • Nelson announces top 6 on April 25, 2022: Clemson, Penn State, Oregon, Kentucky, Tennessee, Auburn

  • Official visit on June 10, 2022

Offers

Film

Twitter

1

1

Recommended Stories

  • Notre Dame adds four-star tight end to 2024 recruiting class

    Welcome to Tight End U!

  • West Virginia Mountaineers football lands tight end Dixon

    WVU has landed another addition to the roster after nabbing a commit from Blairstown (N.J.) Blair Academy Will Dixon.

  • Three 2023 prospects to watch for Texas after Arch Manning’s commitment

    Arch Manning has the ability to bring several highly rated prospects to Austin along with him.

  • After Supreme Court ends abortion rights, fears in Florida that gay marriage is next

    The U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling on abortion has raised alarms in Florida that gay marriage could be struck down next in a state where the constitution still has language defining marriage as between a man and a woman.

  • Where is Penn State in ESPN’s future top 25?

    Where is Penn State in ESPN's future top 25 college football ranking?

  • Supreme Court overturns landmark Roe v. Wade ruling

    STORY: To some, it is an unthinkable injustice… to others, an overdue moral victory.In a historic decision, the United States Supreme Court has overturned Roe versus Wade, the landmark 1973 ruling that legalized abortion nationwide.The rare upending of the court’s own legal precedent came as the result of a Republican-backed case out of Mississippi that not only sought to severely restrict abortions in the state but targeted the legality of Roe v. Wade as well.It also came after an unprecedented leak in early May of an initial draft majority opinion published by Politico, showing that the court was ready to declare that there was no constitutional right to the procedure.The leak sparked massive abortion-rights protests nationwide… one man was even charged with a plot to murder conservative Justice Brett Kavanaugh. Despite the court’s strong conservative tilt, many pro-choice supporters had clung to the hope that Roe would remain intact – especially as it had survived several challenges over the years.They even remained hopeful as they watched a parade of the most recently-appointed conservative justices, all nominated by Republican President Donald Trump – who vowed to have Roe v. Wade overturned – appear to view Roe as settled law when grilled by Democrats at their confirmation hearings…In 2017, with Neil Gorsuch:"It is a precedent of the United States Supreme Court. It was reaffirmed in Casey in 1992 and in several other cases."Then, a year later, Brett Kavanaugh:"One of the important things to keep in mind about Roe v Wade is that it has been reaffirmed many times over the past 45 years. [FLASH] Most importantly reaffirmed in Planned Parenthood vs. Casey in 1992."Finally, in 2020, Amy Coney Barrett:"I don't have any agenda. I have no agenda to try to overrule Casey. I have an agenda to stick to the rule of law and decide cases as they come."Prior to Roe v. Wade, women carrying unwanted pregnancies often took matters into their own hands, says Karissa Haugeberg, assistant professor of history at Tulane University."So, that's where women tried to like fall down stairs, or punch their stomachs, or you know, these sorts of methods."1973’s Roe v. Wade ruling answered the call of many women's rights activists – the decision recognizing that the right to personal privacy under the U.S. Constitution protects a woman's ability to terminate her pregnancy.It also kicked off a nearly fifty-year fight over abortion rights, with fiery protests playing out year after year in the nation's capital. Some resorted to violence – murdering abortion providers and bombing or setting fire to clinics.But the justices in 1973 did not anticipate that their ruling would become such a lightning rod in U.S. politics, according to Daniel Williams, a history professor at the University of West Georgia."During the late 1960's, early 1970's, before Roe v. Wade, there was no partisan difference on abortion. In fact, the anti-abortion movement, the pro-life movement, was populated mainly by Democrats, some of the most liberal Democrats in the country, including Ted Kennedy, at that point in his political career….”But in the aftermath of Roe, Republicans saw an opportunity to harness passions over the issue to expand their voter base - especially among Roman Catholics and evangelical Christians, who were not politically active - according to Jennifer Holland, an assistant professor of U.S. history at the University of Oklahoma."They realize that these are very useful voters. [FLASH] And that you could say the right things in an election cycle, and you could get this very fervent - not majority - but an important and fervent minority to come out and vote for you."And Republicans weren't the only ones digging in their heels.[Haugeberg]: "It becomes a litmus test, like, in order to survive a primary challenge, in order to get a nomination, in order to get the party to back you, for both parties, one has to - by the mid-1990's - have a pretty firm commitment to either being anti-abortion or pro-choice."Now that Roe has been overturned, some 26 states are expected to quickly move to curtail abortion access, according to the Guttmacher Institute, an abortion rights research group... leaving millions of women in the U.S. who want to end a pregnancy to face the choice of having a potentially dangerous illegal abortion, traveling to another state where the procedure remains legal and available, or buying abortion pills online.The procedure will remain legal in liberal-leaning states, more than a dozen of which have laws protecting abortion rights.

  • 4-star DL target pushes up commitment date after Penn State visit

    Four-star defensive lineman Derrick LeBlanc pushed his announcement date back from July to October a few months ago, but now he's decided that he can't wait that long. Will it be the Gators?

  • Crystal ball predicts DaKaari Nelson’s commitment

    Penn State is favored to add a major commitment in the Class of 2023.

  • Record-breaking python discovered in Florida Everglades

    Deep in the Florida Everglades, a team from the Conservancy of Southwest Florida made a shocking discovery when they came upon a sight they will likely never forget. The biggest Burmese python the team of three had ever laid their eyes on was just mere feet from them. Although the snake was captured in December, scientists only announced the discovery this past Tuesday after National Geographic recently published an exclusive article on the python. According to the conservancy, this Burmese pyth

  • CBS Sports writer says take over on Penn State win total in 2022

    CBS Sports writer shares his advice on Penn State and other Big Ten win totals for 2022.

  • Three Gators cut from team by Napier, fourth on thin ice

    Three Gators are no longer with the team after Billy Napier informed them of his decision.

  • Explaining Arch Manning's Texas Longhorns football commitment and why it's no surprise

    Why 5-star quarterback Arch Manning, nephew of Eli and Peyton Manning, decided to commit to Texas Longhorns football and Coach Steve Sarkisian.

  • Jaylon Ferguson's family tries to quash rumors surrounding Ravens linebacker's death

    Baltimore Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson died Wednesday, and his family was already trying to quell the rumors about what happened to the 26-year-old.

  • Watch Steph Curry take on a theme park basketball game and prove how rigged it is

    Even one of the greatest shooters in NBA history struggles with the theme park basketball game.

  • Steelers HC Mike Tomlin on the Jacoby Jones incident: ‘I paid $100,000 for that mistake’

    Mike Tomlin explains what happened on that fateful play

  • Alvin Kamara braces for suspension of at least six weeks, eventually

    With so much focus on the status of Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, another high-profile NFL player also is poised to be suspended under the Personal Conduct Policy. Per a league source, Saints running back Alvin Kamara is bracing for a suspension of at least six weeks. The only question is when the suspension will be [more]

  • Ex-tennis player Andrea Jaeger says she was sexually harassed ‘at least 30 times’ by WTA employee

    Two-time Grand Slam singles finalist Andrea Jaeger said she was sexually harassed “at least 30 times” in the women’s locker room during her career.

  • Salary cap implications if Deshaun Watson suspended for a full season

    Much has been said about how a suspension would impact Watson's money but the impact of a year-long suspension on the Browns salary cap is also very interesting:

  • Will Arch Manning eventually be the next quarterback to pull an Eli?

    It rarely happens. As explained in Playmakers, it should happen more often. The best prospects in any given draft, destined to be selected by a potentially hapless franchise, should always consider making a power play in the hopes of landing with a better team. In the past 40 years, however, it’s only happened twice: John [more]

  • Who is Arch Manning's father? Meet Peyton and Eli's big brother

    Arch Manning, the nephew of Peyton and Eli and grandson of Archie, is set to continue his family's football legacy after committing to the University of Texas.