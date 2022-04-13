Class of 2023 RB AJ Newberry announces commitment to Colorado

Led by coach Darian Hagan, the Colorado Buffaloes have had a revolving door of talent at running back. Jarek Broussard ran the show in 2020 and 2021, but now Alex Fontenot, Deion Smith, transfer Ramon Jefferson and incoming freshman Victor Venn will take over in 2022.

Hagan and the Buffs also have their sights set on the future, which got a little brighter on Monday when 2023 running back AJ Newberry announced via Twitter his commitment to Colorado. Newberry, who stands 5-foot-11 and 180 pounds, marks the first committed running back for the Buffs’ class of 2023.

Hailing from Grand Prairie, Texas, Newberry is considered a three-star prospect according to Rivals. He has also received offers from Air Force, Georgia Tech, Grambling State, Rice, SMU and the University of Texas-San Antonio.

I am honored to say that I am 100% committed to the University of Colorado #skobuffs 🦬 pic.twitter.com/wakuzEC8DK — Aj Newberry (@AjNewberry5) April 12, 2022

