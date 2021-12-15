What Class of 2022 recruit flipped from Penn State to Maryland?

There wasn’t a whole lot to lose sleep over with Penn State’s Class of 2022 as the early signing period opened on Wednesday. While one JUCO player will be hopping on board later on during the next signing period in February, the biggest setback for Penn State may have been losing one commitment to a division rival in the days leading up to the early signing period.

Andre Roye, an offensive lineman who had been committed to Penn State, officially signed with Maryland on Wednesday, flipping from the Nittany Lions to the Terrapins despite suggesting earlier in the week he would probably still be signing with Penn State.

Roye’s flip from Penn State to Maryland isn’t necessarily the biggest shocker, and certainly less stunning than witnessing the nation’s top-ranked player flipping from Florida State to Jackson State. Roye, a three-star recruit, is a native from Baltimore, so he was always on the radar for Maryland. A chance to stay closer to home is also sometimes too good to pass up if you feel comfortable in the spot.

Roye had left the door open for a late flip after a late official visit to USC last weekend, when he suggested he may still be heading to Penn State. USC extended a scholarship offer just one week ago.

this is just another reminder that high school players have a lot going on in their recruiting process. As noted by 247 Sports, Roye was seemingly all over the place with his process. Whether by design or simply just having a change of opinions at any given moment, it is important to remember just how much pressure comes with this level of decision for a high school student.

Story continues

List

Big board: Penn State's 2022 football recruiting class by position

Follow Nittany Lions Wire on Twitter and like us on Facebook for continuing Penn State coverage and discussion.