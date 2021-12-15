Class of 2022 RB Nicholas Singleton named Gatorade National Football Player of the Year

Penn State is adding one of the nation’s top high school running backs to its program in the Class of 2022 with in-state recruit Nicholas Singleton. On Tuesday, Singleton learned he has been named the Gatorade National Football Player of the Year. And who better to deliver the message to the next great Penn State running back than Saquon Barkley?

Barkley shared the big news with Singleton in a live video chat, with Singleton’s family and friends gathered around him. After Barkley shared the news to Singleton, Singleton was presented with the award.

Singleton, of Governor Mifflin High School in Shillington, PA, is now the proud owner of one of the top individual high school honors. The Gatorade National Football Player of the Year award has been presented for nearly 40 years and has included six NFL MVPs, 31 Pro Bowl appearances, and two Pro Football Hall of Fame players.

The Gatorade National Football Player Award is presented to a player who best demonstrates outstanding athletic excellence, high academic standards, and character on and off the field.

“Nick Singleton has every single desirable trait at the running position,” said Steve Wiltfong, Director of Football Recruiting for 247Sports. “His combination of size, elite speed, elusiveness and power is rare. There’s a reason he’s our top-ranked prospect at the position.”

Singleton is the first player from Pennsylvania to win the award since Ron Powlus in 1992-93. Curtis Bray is the only other player from Pennsylvania to win the Gatorade National Football Player of the Year Award in addition to Singleton and Powlus. Other past winners of the award include Georgia quarterback JT Daniels, Arizona Cardinals quarterback and former Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray, former Kentucky quarterback Tim Couch, and NFL legends Peyton Manning and Emmitt Smith. Retired baseball star Joe Mauer also won the award in 2000-01.

Singleton is one of the top highlights in Penn State’s impressive Class of 2022. Penn State can begin signing its recruiting class on Wednesday, Dec. 15.

Photo and video provided by Gatorade National Football Player of the Year.

