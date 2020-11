Class of 2021 No. 1 prospect Azzi Fudd commits to UConn

Azzi Fudd UConn recruit

Azzi Fudd, the consensus No. 1 prospect in the Class of 2021, has made her decision on where she'll play starting next fall: UConn.

The 5-11 guard/forward out of St. Johns college high school in Washington D.C. announced the decision Wednesday — her birthday — to join one of the most storied programs in women's college basketball history.

Fudd averaged 19.2 points and 3.5 rebounds per game in her last 19 games as a junior after coming back from a devastating torn ACL and MCL injury back in April of 2019.

Since receiving her first scholarship as a 12-year-old, Fudd will now join a long list of star athletes to head to UConn and be coached by Hall of Famer Geno Auriemma.

Fudd becomes the fourth No. 1 prospect in the last five years to commit to UConn.