Class 2 state football finals: Lamar goes for ninth championship vs. Valle Catholic

Two of the most dominant programs in the state's history will meet Saturday afternoon hoping to add another state championship to their already-deep trophy cases.

Lamar (12-1) will host Valle Catholic (12-1) for the Class 2 state championship at the 2023 Show-Me Bowl on Saturday at 3 p.m. at Faurot Field in Columbia.

The Tigers, led by former player Jared Beshore, are making their fourth trip to the championship game in a row while Valle Catholic is making its first since winning the Class 1 title in 2019. A championship win for the Warriors would be their 16th and would tie them for the most in the state's history with Webb City.

A state championship for Lamar would be its ninth — all coming since 2011. It would tie the Tigers with John Burroughs and Rockhurst for the fourth-most ever.

Here's what you should know before Saturday afternoon and how you can watch the game.

Lamar's state championship history

The Tigers have been the most dominant program, regardless of class, since 2011 as it has eight state championships over the stretch and 10 total appearances. The run included seven straight championships from 2011 to 2017 which included three undefeated seasons — all led by former head coach Scott Bailey, who is currently an assistant on the Tigers' staff.

Saturday afternoon will mark their fourth straight trip to the state championship game — all in Beshore's first four years as the program's head coach. Beshore was the star player for Lamar during its first three state titles. Lamar has come up short in highly competitive games in each of the last two years.

Ian Ngugi, of Lamar, catches the ball during the Tigers 35-7 win over Fair Grove in the district championship game at Lamar High School on Friday, Nov. 13, 2021.

Valle Catholic's state championship history

The Warriors have one of the best high school football programs in the state's history as it boasts 15 state championships and four runner-up finishes. Only Webb City has more state championship victories and the Warriors could tie the mark at 16 with a win on Saturday afternoon.

Valle Catholic's previous 12 state championship victories have come at the Class 1 level. Its most recent Class 2 state title came in 1983. Head coach Judd Naeger has led the Warriors to six of their championships since 2010 with the most recent victory coming in 2019.

How Lamar got here

The Tigers have been their usual selves all year outside of their 28-14 loss against Seneca on Sept. 15. Even then, it was a highly competitive game against a team that's going to have a shot at a Class 3 championship.

A 12-1 season has featured a 49-21 win over Class 4 semifinalist McDonald County and a 14-0 win over Class 4 quarterfinalist Nevada in back-to-back weeks. The Tigers blew out previously unbeaten Lafayette County 41-7 in the quarterfinals before a 47-16 win last week over previously unbeaten Bowling Green.

Lamar head coach Jared Beshore talks with players during the Tigers 35-7 win over Fair Grove in the district championship game at Lamar High School on Friday, Nov. 13, 2021.

How Valle Catholic got here

The Warriors have won every game since the opening week of the season when they played a road game at Class 6 Seckman and lost by 13. Since then, they've only allowed a pair of teams to score more than 14 points which includes Class 3 state championship finalist Park Hills Central — which the Warriors beat 48-34 on Sept. 29 — and in last week's 51-26 win over previously-unbeaten Fair Grove.

How Lamar can win

The Tigers' defense has been the main attraction this season and it wouldn't be a surprise to see it maintain its level of success. The offensive improvement has been apparent with Alex Wilkerson's return to the lineup and that side of the ball is going to need to have its best game against a defense that's allowing 11.5 points per game.

Lamar can't let the whispers of how the last two seasons have finished get to it either. Both games came down to somewhat controversial calls (or non-calls) by officials but those are over and done with. This shouldn't be a problem with how this coaching staff gets its team ready.

How Valle Catholic can win

How will the Warriors react when they can't score every time they touch the ball? Lamar has one of the best defenses in the state and it's held some of the best offenses in the state to minimal scoring performances.

Last week, Bowling Green came in averaging more than 60 points per game. Lamar held it to 16. On Oct. 6, the Tigers traveled to Class 4 quarterfinalist Nevada and shut it out. Against Class 3 championship finalist Seneca, Lamar came up short but held Seneca to 28 points.

If the Warriors respond well, this could have the makings of another Lamar championship game that comes down to the final minute.

How to watch Lamar vs. Valle Catholic

What: 2023 Class 2 Show-Me Bowl

When: Saturday, 3 p.m.

Where: Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium; Columbia

Stream: MSHSAA.TV

An all-access pass to stream all of the MSHSAA state championship games can be purchased at MSHSAA.TV for $15.75.

