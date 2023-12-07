Class 1S Football Final: How to watch, what to know about Cardinal Mooney vs. Trinity Catholic

Cardinal Mooney Catholic High football team topples North Florida Christian Eagles by a score of 41-14 for the Class 1 Suburban State Semifinal at John Heath Field at Austin Smithers Stadium Friday night, Dec. 1, 2023, in Sarasota.

CLASS 1 SUBURBAN STATE FINAL

Cardinal Mooney Catholic Cougars (11-2) vs. Trinity Catholic Celtics (6-7)

WHEN: 10 a.m. Friday

WHERE: Ken Riley Field at Bragg Memorial Stadium , Tallahassee

ADMISSION: $17 in advance, $20 day of game

TELEVISION: Bally Sports, Bally Sports+, and at BallySports.com.

ABOUT CARDINAL MOONEY: The Cougars have won five straight. … Cardinal Mooney is in the state championship game for the first time since winning the title in 1972 over Wewahitchka, 18-13. … The Cougars are ranked 138th in the state, fifth in the class. ... Cardinal Mooney has a five-game winning streak. ... The Cougars' two losses are to Riverview High and Bishop Verot. ... Their strength of schedule is -2.04.

COACH: Jared Clark (4th season)

TEAM LEADERS: QB Devin Mignery (69-of-137 1,164 yards, 11 TDs, 3 interceptions, 88 carries, 896 yards, 10 TDs), QB Michael Valentino (48-of-79, 792 yards, 12 TDs, 2 interceptions, 59 carries, 400 yards, 3 TDs), RB Carson Beach (211 carries, 1,549 yards, 26 TDs), ATH Zy’Marion Lang (36 receptions, 558 yards, 8 TDs), ATH Teddy Foster (21 receptions, 328 yards, 4 TDs), LB George Leibold (103 tackles, 19 tackles for loss), LB Jacob Brown (6 sacks), Bryce Fulda (6 sacks), DB Chris Mccorkle (7 interceptions, 15 passes defensed).

REGIONAL RESULTS: defeated Lakeland Christian, 54-14, Victory Christian of Lakeland, 42-0

REGIONAL SEMIFINAL: defeated North Florida Christian of Tallahassee, 41-14

ABOUT TRINITY CATHOLIC: After opening the season 1-5, the Celtics made a run to its second straight title game. … Last year Trinity Catholic lost to First Baptist of Naples, 21-3, in the 1S championship game. … The Celtics have won state titles in 2005 over Pahokee, 2010 over University School out of Fort Lauderdale, 56-55 in three overtimes and have finished runners-up in 2006, 2008 and last season. … The Celtics are ranked 243rd in the state, 11th in 1S and played the 26th toughest schedule in the state (7.16 strength of schedule).

COACH: John Brantley (11th season)

TEAM LEADERS: QB Preston Wright (116-of-209, 1,664 yards, 17 TDs, 6 ints., 22 carries, 137 yards, TD), RB Jamarkus Starkes (65 carries, 299 yards, 5 TDs), WR Gerald “Juice” Lawton III (35 receptions, 494 yards, 2 TDs), WR Davon Jones (30 receptions, 488 yards, 8 TDs), DB Courtney Patterson (60 tackles), DL Zack Johnson (25 tackles for loss, 18.5 sacks), DL Amani Armstrong (14 sacks), DB Courtney Patterson (3 interceptions, 7 passes defensed), CB Jaiden Alverio (3 interceptions)

REGIONAL RESULTS: defeated Holy Trinity Episcopal Academy of Melbourne, 55-7, Melbourne Central Catholic, 38-14

STATE SEMIFINAL: defeated First Baptist Academy, 51-36

