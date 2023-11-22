Class 1A football rematch is set, and here are 3 reasons why Lena-Winslow has upper hand

The title-game rematch between the two Panthers is on.

And both head coaches believe that Camp Point Central will pose a new type of challenge to the three-time Class 1A state football champion Lena-Winslow.

"We're just more dynamic on offense this year," Central head coach Brad Dixon said. "We're not going to do any crazy things out there, we've just got to execute better."

But after Le-Win grabbed a 16-point halftime lead and pulled away for a 30-8 state-title-clinching win over Central in last year's 1A state championship game, how could it possibly be enough to swing things that far back?

"We're definitely not comfortable playing them again," Le-Win's 27th-year head coach Ric Arand said this week, ahead of his team's seventh state final since 2010. "They've been on the hunt for a state championship for as long as we've been going to the state championship games.

"And in the playoffs, they've been anything but predictable."

While Le-Win is somewhat predictable, it has proven to be extremely difficult to stop. Even last week, in its one close game of the season, Le-Win found a way to fend off a powerful and balanced attack from Chicago Hope for a 30-28 victory. They've still won 13 games by an average margin of 34.75 points.

This is the first time in 1A history that the state final has the same teams in back-to-back years. Will it be the same result?

Here are the three key reasons Le-Win has the upper hand in this one, again, over Central:

1) Experience

Sure, Central has been in three state title games in five years. But Le-Win is the first 1A team in IHSA history to make it to four straight state title games, and it has won 19 playoff games in a row. It is looking for a seventh state title since 2010, and while the players on this year's team were young boys back in 2010, they were either there, or they wanted to be.

"Everybody in this town is involved," fullback Gage Dunker recently said. "And we've been watching our brothers and our neighbors win titles, too."

Gage's brother, Gennings, now a lineman at the University of Iowa, won two. Gage's younger brother, Gannon, starts on the offensive line as a freshman.

But there are 16 seniors on Le-Win's roster – eight starting on offense, seven on defense – who are accustomed to long seasons except the pandemic year of 2020, when these guys were freshmen, which probably made most of them even hungrier.

2) Confidence

Le-Win has won 32 straight games overall, and this is a team powered by confidence. Not over-confidence, or they would have been bounced (and probably bounced hard) last weekend by a talented, sound Chicago Hope squad.

Instead, it's an inner confidence that has been brewing for four-plus years in some.

"We just make the plays when we have to at Le-Win, that's all," senior lineman Tanner Kempel said. "We played these guys before, and we believe if we prepare like we did last year, we can get the same outcome."

3) Gage Dunker

Le-Win seems to always either have a very good running back, or a whole bunch of them. And while Cobryn Lynch has turned into a perfect complement back, it's senior Gage Dunker who drives that offensive ship.

Dunker has 2,492 yards rushing and 41 TDs on the ground, more than any other running back in 1A in the state this year. It's the most in the state out of any school, in any class, that has updated and submitted stats to the IHSA before the state finals.

And it's not just Dunker's numbers that are good.

"Gage is a unique individual. He gets to the school at around 6:30 a.m. and starts to get ready for the day," Arand said. "He just has things figured out ... He's always been a big weight room guy for us, but he just keeps dragging other kids along with him."

Dunker took a bit of a backseat when, just before last season, Gunar Lobdell transferred from Orangeville and joined him in the backfield. Still, it was Dunker leading the way in last year's state final, rushing for 120 yards and three TDs on 22 carries. Lobdell, the team's leading rusher heading into the game, had just 41 yards on the ground on 16 carries. It didn't matter, because Dunker took over.

He just might get another shot at doing that on Friday.

