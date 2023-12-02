Class 1A champs: Tatnall tops Charter of Wilmington for school's first football title

The Tatnall Hornets celebrate after winning the school’s first state football title with a 26-7 victory over Charter of Wilmington in the DIAA Class 1A championship game #delhs pic.twitter.com/957WYu2oWi — Brad Myers (@BradMyersTNJ) December 2, 2023

NEWARK – Rahshan LaMons was playing at far less than 100% on Saturday.

Whatever percent he was, it was still plenty.

The senior star rushed for two touchdowns and passed for two more as Tatnall rolled to its first state football title, grinding past Charter of Wilmington for a 26-7 victory in the DIAA Class 1A championship game at Delaware Stadium.

LaMons rushed 15 times for 51 yards, far lower than his usual output. But he completed 8 of 9 passes for 149 yards – including two scoring throws to Micah Stamper as the top-seeded Hornets (12-1) took it all the way.

Rahshan LaMons (left) and Micah Stamper combined for four touchdowns in Tatnall’s 26-7 victory over Charter of Wilmington in Saturday’s DIAA Class 1A championship game at Delaware Stadium.

“We knew he was limited. But we have a lot of good athletes and a lot of good talent around him,” Tatnall coach Brendon Ireton said of LaMons. “We knew that we had other guys that would step up. We just had to make adjustments to fit what we were doing and get those guys right.”

RJ Moore rushed 12 times for 58 yards, and Stamper added 11 carries for 40 yards and four clutch catches for 88 yards.

“He took the load for me,” LaMons said of Stamper. “I just had to make sure it got in his hands.”

The Hornets’ methodical approach was obvious from the start. Tatnall took 5:42 to grind 71 yards on its first possession, running nine straight times before LaMons threw a 26-yard touchdown pass to Stamper for a 7-0 lead with 46 seconds left in the first quarter.

Charter had earned two first downs on its opening drive, but went three and out the next time.

The Hornets took advantage of a short punt to start their next drive at the Force 26, and LaMons immediately threw a 23-yard pass to a leaping Chris Gordon to set up first-and-goal at the 3. LaMons punched it in on the next play to push the margin to 13-0.

Charter threatened to close the gap late in the second quarter, with a 17-yard pass from Roman Paoli to Jacob Ramey and a facemask penalty moving the Force to the Hornets 25. But Tatnall broke up a fourth-and-7 pass from the 22 to force a turnover on downs.

The Hornets completed a 10-play, 82-yard drive on the first play of the fourth quarter. Stamper started it with a 42-yard catch and run, and ended it with a juggling grab of LaMons’ 5-yard throw to make it 19-0.

The Tatnall Hornets celebrate after winning the DIAA Class 1A football championship with a 26-7 victory over Charter of Wilmington on Saturday at Delaware Stadium.

“That was stressful,” Stamper said. “But he believed in me. He put it up, I had to come down with it.”

LaMons put the cherry on top with a 2-yard plunge with 7:20 to play.

“I just wanted to show how Tatnall football is played,” the Hornets’ quarterback said. “Everybody sees Rahshan Lamons did this, Rahshan Lamons did that. But nobody sees that Tatnall offensive line creates those holes for me. My receivers block for me.

“Our receivers catch those passes that I throw. They set me up for success.”

The third-seeded Force (9-3) continued to compete, getting on the board on a 1-yard plunge by Paoli with 3:33 remaining.

But this day was about LaMons – and his teammates. The Tatnall defense held Charter to 92 total yards, with Justin Smith finishing with five tackles and Jack Homer, Jayden Minor, Stamper, Ben Marvin and Benjamin Nerlinger making four stops each.

“He’s unbelievable,” Ireton said of LaMons. “… I’ve been coaching high school football for a long time, and he’s one of the best I’ve ever had. … He’s like our point guard, and the other guys really stepped up and got it rolling.”

