CLASS 1A-4A ALL-AREA: Hatton's Victoria Burleson led Hatton through the doubt

Jun. 14—HATTON — After seven years with the program, Hatton softball coach Denton Bowling stepped down following last year's state championship.

With a 234-126 overall record and two state championships, he left some big shoes to fill.

Hired in his place was Victoria Burleson, who said she expected a rebuild because the Hornets had graduated more than half of their lineup, including 1A-4A Player of the Year Bradyn Mitchell.

With only four returning starters, Hatton had a 5-17 record in February and March, and Burleson said she saw the team start to doubt itself as the losses racked up. But she said she wasn't looking for wins or losses, she was looking for heart.

"And you can't buy it at Target or Amazon," Burleson said.

"When I got here, I said we weren't focusing on a championship. We're going to come in and work hard. We're going to come in and do the right things every single day. It doesn't matter if we fail or do something great," she said.

So the Hornets got to work and found their identity in overcoming their doubts. Burleson said they found their motivation.

By April, Hatton had outscored its opponents 94-63 while improving to 11-8. By the playoffs, the Hornets had won five of their last eight and were perfect in their area.

For turning a rebuilding year into a playoff year, Burleson is The Daily's Class 1A-4A all-area softball coach of the year.

"Hatton softball breeds competitive softball players," Burleson said. "I knew they were going to work and get faster and stronger to build on their craft and skill."

Despite the adversity, Hatton claimed its fourth consecutive 2A area championship and made it to the North Regional Final without a loss. After a win in the losers bracket final, they secured their 21st state tournament appearance and 11th in the last 14 to finish in the final four.

Burleson won four state championships as a player with Hatton in 2010-2014, but she said this state tournament was special because it was her first as the Hornets' coach.

"Coming back home and doing it is always a bit sweeter. You're always going to have to face different obstacles, but I wanted to give them the very best of me," she said. "I try and make sure it's always about my kids. I want to make sure they're getting the best, whether it be a sport or life lesson. Growing them personally and athletically is important to me."

Burleson said she'll always remember her first state appearance as a head coach but added that the real prize was the relationships she made along the way.

"I enjoyed it because they enjoyed it. I love seeing them win, compete and have fun, and that's what made it special to me," she said. "My ultimate goal as a head coach is to know them personally and build that positive relationship with them. I want wedding invitations and baby showers; that stuff is important to me."

Next year, Hatton will face a new challenge as it moves up to Class 4A.

"I think preparation is everything, and it's my job to prepare them for the future so they know what they're going to face. We play good schools with high talent, so I think that's going to prepare them for that change," Burleson said. "I want to prepare them for life. I hope they can one day look back and say, 'She prepared me for this moment in life. There's nothing I can't get through, there's nothing I can't handle.'"

However, the celebration is bittersweet, as Burleson won't return to coach the Hornets next year. Despite her departure, she believes the foundation she and her team built will stay for years to come.

"It's been wonderful," she said. "My coaches have been phenomenal, and the players have been phenomenal."

