CLASS 1A-4A ALL-AREA: Added pressure pushed Potter to her best

Jun. 14—HATTON — Anna Kate Potter admitted the post-championship honeymoon period changed pretty quickly.

In 2023, Hatton defeated Wicksburg to win the Class 2A state softball championship. Like any championship win, especially for a small and tight knit community like Hatton, it was a joyous occasion. However, it was quickly followed by change.

Hatton said goodbye to five seniors from that team, four of whom had been starters for three seasons or more. The Hornets also said goodbye to two-time championship winning coach Denton Bowling and hello to new head coach Victoria Burleson.

For Potter and the few returning starters, that was a lot of change to get used to.

"There was a lot of new and it was just a different atmosphere. We had to get used to her (Burleson) way of doing things," Potter said. "We also had a lot of new faces. Girls that hadn't played varsity or high school ball period were now having to step up and be counted on as starters."

Potter quickly found her role changed as well. Instead of just being a talented player, the junior was now tasked with being an important leader.

"When you know that you have to be counted on as a leader, it's important to not let the pressure of that get to you," Potter said. "My focus was just on doing exactly what I've been doing my whole life."

That mindset seemed to play off as Potter turned in a sensational season. The junior finished batting .559 with 61 runs scored, 27 RBIs and 38 stolen bases.

The added pressure of being more than just a good player brought out the best in Potter. For that, she has been named The Daily's Class 1A-4A all-area softball player of the year.

"I believed in myself," Potter said. "I didn't have the big bats that I normally had behind me, and maybe that took some pressure off not having to live up to them, but I just did myself and it worked out."

While Potter may have been having a star-studded season, Hatton was still going through some growing pains. The Hornets were breaking in a lot of new players while still playing their traditionally intense schedule.

But as the season went on, Hatton gradually improved, and it became clear the Hornets were still capable of reaching the success their program had become known for.

"Towards the end of the season, around the area tournament, we decided that we could go back to state," Potter said. "All the people that doubted us, we didn't let them get to us, and it became motivation."

Hatton did get back to the 2A state tournament, finishing in fourth place after winning two games. It wasn't another championship, but Potter said it was just as impressive an accomplishment.

"If you had told me before the season that we would finish fourth in state, I would've thought you were crazy," Potter said. "All the new players that we had, all the new pitchers, I think it says a lot about what we were able to overcome."

Next year Hatton will make the jump from 2A all the way to 4A, and while that may seem like a daunting task, Potter feels they're up for it.

"It's going to be tough, everyone knows that, but I think we can play with those teams," Potter said. "I still think we're capable of reaching state."

— caleb.suggs@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2395. Twitter @CalebSuggs2