CLASS 1A-3A STATE MEET: Edgeworth, Lemons shatter state records in 3,200-meter runs

May 1—A pair of long-standing state records are no more.

Cold Springs' Ethan Edgeworth and Vinemont's Ethan Lemons saw to that at Saturday's Class 1A-3A state track and field meet.

Edgeworth dominated the 2A race in the 3,200-meter run, securing a time of 9:42.27 to break the previous top mark — a 9:52.01 set by Cold Springs' Nathan Lewis back in 2010 — and pick up another gold medal.

"That record stood for a while, and I worked so hard this season — glad I got it," said Edgeworth, a freshman. "I was checking my time every single lap, and I had people out there calling my times out during the race. I knew I could get there. I'm happy."

Lemons, meanwhile, was just as impressive in the 3A field, finishing with a 9:29.11 in the 3,200-meter event to easily surpass the benchmark (9:43.93) set by Montgomery Academy's Wallace Campbell all the way back in 2004.

"The first mile I went out pretty fast," said Lemons, a sophomore. "I felt pretty good. My goal was to break 9:30, and I got that. It's pretty cool, because this record is older than me. I knew I had broken it by a little bit."

Addison's Gracie Manley (2A discus), Cold Springs' Hunter Calvert (2A pole vault), Cold Springs' Cameron Nunn (2A high jump), Holly Pond's Camilla Chambers (3A 3,200-meter run) and Vinemont's Emily Cheatwood (3A triple jump) earned silver medals, while Cold Springs' Ragan Canter (2A discus) and St. Bernard's Madi Kerber (2A 3,200-meter run) claimed bronze medals.

As a team, Cold Springs' boys finished third in 2A with 53 points. Westminster-Oak Mountain (96) and Altamont (66) led the way. St. Bernard (26) and Vinemont (24) finished ninth in 2A and 3A, respectively.

Cold Springs' girls (34) were fifth in 2A, and St. Bernard and Addison tied for eighth (24).

See below for a complete list of local top-eight performers from Saturday.

------

Addison (2A)

Gracie Manley, second in discus (97-07)

Jasmine Daniel, fourth in high jump

Eli Howse, Tommy Lee Daniel, Brian Berry and Christian Roberts, sixth in 4x100-meter relay

Mark Williams, eighth in javelin

Eli Howse, Tommy Lee Daniel, Brian Berry and Christian Roberts, eighth in 4x400-meter relay

------

Cold Springs (2A)

Hunter Calvert, second in pole vault (10-09)

Cameron Nunn, second in high jump (6-00)

Ragan Canter, third in discus (95-04)

Jayden Allred, fourth in 3,200-meter run

Slade Johnson, fourth in pole vault

Reagan Parris, fifth in 3,200-meter run

Ella Dickerson, sixth in 300-meter hurdles

Ella Dickerson, seventh in 100-meter hurdles

Zeke White, seventh in discus

Macie Huffstutler, eighth in 3,200-meter run

Reagan Parris, eighth in 300-meter hurdles

------

Holly Pond (3A)

Camilla Chambers, second in 3,200-meter run (11:51.87)

Camilla Chambers, Caroline Lamoureux, Abigail Whitehead and Presli Carr, fifth in 4x400-meter relay

Christopher Putman, eighth in 3,200-meter run

------

St. Bernard (2A)

Madi Kerber, third in 3,200-meter run (12:26.94)

Eli Loyd, Nikolas Borths, Joseph Arriaga and Francisco Tona, fourth in 4x400-meter relay

Toni Shuper, fourth in discus

Joseph Arriaga, fourth in 800-meter run

Nikolas Borths, fifth in triple jump

Nikolas Borths, fifth in 300-meter hurdles

Abby McBride, seventh in 300-meter hurdles

Claudia Fallin, eighth in discus

------

Vinemont (3A)

Emily Cheatwood, second in triple jump (33-04.75)

Emily Cheatwood, fifth in 100-meter hurdles

Kendall Harbison, eighth in 800-meter run