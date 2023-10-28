A clash of styles: It's Texas State's offense against Troy's defense for Sun Belt honors

Troy safety Dell Pettus celebrates a fourth-down stop against Army on Oct. 14. Defense is once again Troy's calling card.

SAN MARCOS — Texas State had the luxury of a week off before its homecoming game Saturday night, but so did its opponent, Troy, allowing both sides to be well-rested for a game that will feature plenty of conference standings implications.

Texas State (5-2, 2-1 Sun Belt) and Troy (5-2, 2-1) are tied for the top spot in the Sun Belt West along with South Alabama (4-3, 2-1). Saturday's winner will take control of the West, at least for one week; South Alabama will travel to Troy next Saturday and to Texas State to end the regular season Nov. 25.

Troy, the defending Sun Belt champion, has beaten the Bobcats 11 consecutive times, including all eight Sun Belt matchups dating back to 2013. It’s Texas State’s homecoming, but the Trojans are favored by 6½ points.

“I think it starts with the toughness,” Texas State coach G.J. Kinne said about Troy. “I really do. That’s what they pride themselves on, and they really are. Tough on both sides. ‘Stop the run; run the ball’ I imagine is what they put on the sign for the first day of installs."

Despite matching records and bye weeks, the two teams clash in philosophy. The Trojans’ defense has allowed the fewest points per game (17.4) and yards per game (281.6) in the conference this season, while the Bobcats’ offense leads the Sun Belt in both categories with 38.3 points and 491.3 total yards.

“Probably the most improved team in our league right now: 5-2, beat Baylor to open the year,” Troy coach Jon Summrall said. "Really good in all three phases (offense, defense, special teams). You look at them offensively, it starts in the backfield with TJ Finley and Ismail Mahdi. Those two guys are big-time players in the Sun Belt. They’ve got good receivers, a big O-line and a quality tight end room.”

Finley has started all seven games at quarterback, throwing for 1,941 yards, 14 touchdowns and three interceptions. Mahdi is third in the nation in all-purpose yards with 1,189 — 726 rushing, 183 receiving and 280 on kickoff returns. Right behind Mahdi for fourth in the nation in all-purpose yards is Troy running back Kimani Vidal with 1,091 (951 rushing, 140 receiving).

Texas State is known for its offense, but its defense is third in the nation in tackles for loss with 63, behind only Oklahoma and Texas A&M (65 each).

Saturday's game

Troy (5-2, 2-1) at Texas State (5-2, 2-1), 6 p.m., ESPN+

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Texas State football carries eight-game losing streak against Troy