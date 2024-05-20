Clash with Frosinone at 20:45 on Sunday

Final game of the season draws close

The Lega Serie A has confirmed the fixture details for the last round of games.

Frosinone will host Udinese on Sunday at 20:45 CEST at the same time as Lazio face Sassuolo, Empoli meet Roma and Inter travel to Verona.