Clarksville 5-star 2024 guard Imari Berry commits to Clemson basketball over Lady Vols

One of Tennessee's more heavily recruited high school basketball players, Imari Berry, has committed to Clemson. The 5-foot-10 Clarksville High product announced her decision Saturday afternoon on her Instagram account.

Clemson was one of more than 30 schools that offered Berry, including Tennessee, South Carolina, UConn, Louisville, Vanderbilt and Kentucky. Berry narrowed her choices down to Tennessee and Clemson before deciding on the Tigers, according to her AAU coach Anja Shelton.

Berry was a four-star shooting guard for much of her sophomore and junior seasons but earned a five-star rating in April and moved up to No. 7 in ESPN's HoopGurlz 2024 recruiting class. She was named The Leaf-Chronicle girls basketball player of the year this past season after averaging 26.1 points, seven rebounds, three assists and four steals per game. She set a school record for single-season point total (836).

She shot better than 40% from 3-point range, hitting 123 to lead the Wildcats to a 27-5 record as well as District 13-4A and Region 7-4A championships. She's a two-time Miss Basketball finalist and guided Clarksville to its first state tournament appearance since 2017.

She joins a Clemson program that finished 19-16 last season and 7-11 in the ACC. The Tigers won two games in the WNIT before losing to Florida.

Berry, a two-time TSSAA all-state standout, earned her first scholarship offer, from Murray State, as an eighth-grader, and was already a national recruit by her freshman season.

She averaged 14.1 points as a freshman and 24.6 points as a sophomore. Her 26 points a game this past season was the highest season scoring average in Montgomery County since 1990, when former Northwest star Kim Brooks averaged 29.1.

Reach sports writer George Robinson at georgerobinson@theleafchronicle.com and on Twitter @Cville_Sports.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Clemson basketball lands Imari Berry, 5-star guard, over Lady Vols