Clarkston's Joel Dahmen rallies from another slow start for top-10 finish

Jun. 2—It was another sluggish start and strong finish for Joel Dahmen at the RBC Canadian Open.

The Clarkston native responded from three bogeys on his first six holes with three consecutive birdies to start the back nine en route to an even-par 70 in Sunday's final round at Hamilton Golf and Country Club.

Dahmen finished at 9-under 271 to snag a tie for 10th, his first top 10 of the season. Robert MacIntyre closed with a 2-under 68 to hold off Ben Griffin by one stroke for his first PGA Tour win. McIntyre finished at 16 under.

Dahmen, who had a double bogey and bogey to start Saturday's round before rallying for a 1-under 69, found his stride Sunday with a seven-foot birdie putt on No. 10.

Dahmen, a two-time 3A State champion at Clarkston High, followed with a birdie on the 493-yard par-4 11th, which ranked as the tournament's toughest hole. He hit an approach from 206 yards to 6 1/2 feet and drained the putt.

Dahmen took a few minutes to chat with CBS Sports' Jim Nantz and Trevor Immelman as he walked to his drive on the par-4 12th. Shortly after the TV interview ended, Dahmen hit his second shot from thick, wet rough to one foot from the hole for his third birdie in a row.

Dahmen had birdie attempts from inside 12 feet on No. 14 and No. 17 but settled for six straight pars to finish the round.

He's projected to rise from No. 119 to 103 in the FedEx Cup standings. He made $227,950 to move his season earnings to $990,063.