Clarkston native Joel Dahmen climbs into third at RBC Canadian Open

May 31—Clarkston native Joel Dahmen carded a 5-under-par 65 Friday to move into contention at the RBC Canadian Open.

Dahmen's bogey-free round moved him to 8 under after 36 holes, two strokes behind co-leaders Robert MacIntyre and Ryan Fox at Hamilton Golf and Country Club. Three players are tied for fourth at 7-under 133.

Dahmen, who started on the back nine, birdied Nos. 12, 15 and 18, all par-4s. He added another birdie on the par-4 first hole with an 8-foot putt. He got up-and-down from 50 yards to save par on No. 3 and followed with an 8-foot birdie putt on the par-5 fourth hole.

Dahmen, a two-time State 3A champion at Clarkston High, found the fairway on just six of 14 drives, but he hit 16 greens in regulation.

Dahmen had an eventful opening round, playing the first six holes in 3 under, the next seven in 3 over before birdies at 15, 16 and 18 — the latter with a 32-foot putt.

The third round will air on Golf Channel from 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and 2:30-5:30 on CBS.

Dahmen has made 10 of 15 cuts this season, but he's still chasing his first top 10. He's made $763,013 this year and nearly $12 million in his career. He earned his first PGA win at the 2021 Corales Puntacana Championship .