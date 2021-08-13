Clarkston Kicker Stephen Rusnak to join Michigan State football as preferred walk-on
Michigan State football is adding another kicker, and another punter. On Thursday, former Clarkston kicker and punter Stephen Rusnak announced that he is rescinding his letter of intent to South Dakota of the FCS to instead attend Michigan State as a walk-on.
Rusnak will join the team immediately for the 2021 season. He will replace Cole Hahn on the roster for this upcoming season.
