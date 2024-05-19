Clarkston keeps historic softball season rolling with first district championship in school history

May 19—Freshly drenched in an icy Gatorade bath courtesy of a surprise attack by her players Joey Miller and Keeley Ubachs, Clarkston softball coach Kristin Wilson couldn't help but choke up talking about her championship-winning Bantams.

Clarkston defeated Shadle Park 10-8 on Saturday at Lincoln Middle School for its first district tournament crown in program history in fastpitch softball.

"This is what we set out to do: We wanted to win league, we wanted to go to Districts and do well, we wanted to go to State," Wilson said. "I'm super proud of these kids. They have played so hard for me this year. They put their heart and soul (into it)."

Both the Bantams (21-2) and Highlanders (15-7) will advance to the 2A state tournament, which begins Friday in Selah.

A season of firsts

Clarkston's Leah Copeland notched three runs on three hits, Ryann Combs came up clutch at the plate and in the infield at second base and starter Emma McManigle recovered from a couple shaky middle innings to pitch a complete game while driving in two runs of her own.

The result was a district championship trophy and another milestone checked off the list in a season of firsts for Clarkston:

* First ever district championship in softball.

* First ever regular-season league title in fastpitch softball (one in slowpitch in 2001).

* First trip to State in 17 years.

"Pretty crazy cause, heck, I don't think it's ever happened for Clarkston softball, so it's pretty crazy that we're part of history," said Copeland, a senior center fielder and speedy leadoff batter. "And it's pretty cool that we're going to State."

A back-and-forth finale

Shadle Park was one of just two teams to beat the Bantams so far this season when the two 2A Greater Spokane League foes first met on April 16 — an 8-3 final in Spokane.

But Clarkston won the next three showdowns, including Saturday's back-and-forth district finale.

Clarkston flew out to a 5-1 lead in the second inning, only for Shadle Park to take a 6-5 lead on a two-run home run by 2A GSL MVP Crimson Rice in the fourth.

The Bantams went ahead for a second time when McManigle doubled to drive in a run, stole third base, then reached home on a passed ball for a 7-6 score in the bottom of the inning.

The Highlanders retook the lead, 8-6, in the fifth before Clarkston garnered its final advantage.

Combs' golden glove seals win

The bat and glove of Clarkston' second baseman Combs came up clutch down the stretch.

It was Combs' hard grounder to first base that resulted in a fielding error by Shadle Park that scored Copeland and Murray Broemeling for the final go-ahead runs and a 10-8 lead in the fifth.

And it was Combs' glove that scooped up three hard-hit balls for all three outs on throws to first base in the seventh inning.

The first was a diving play on a line drive to get the stop and the last one ended with a big celebration in the infield as district champs.

"Ryann Combs made some huge plays at the end there," Wilson said. "She stopped some really good hitters. She played stellar defense for us all season."

Speedy Copeland gets 'em going

Copeland sent an inside pitch to deep right field for a triple on the first at-bat of the game for Clarkston.

That knock was the first of 10 total hits for the Bantams. She finished the game going 3-for-4 with her team-high three runs.

"She sets the tone for our game," Wilson said. "Whatever she does to begin, it sets the tone for the rest of the game for us. She's our little spark."

On to State

The Bantams and Highlanders will learn their seeding and opponents for this week's state tournament today.

It's the program's first trip to State since 2007, when it went 0-2.

Regardless of what happens this week, this journey has been a long time coming for the Bantams.

"We had a huge shift in energy and momentum from last year to this year," Copeland said. "Like we had a lot longer practices and we put in our all every day at practice. And it's really cool to see it actually pan out and show on the field."

The plan now?

"Just gaining a few 'Ws' at state and just having fun," Copeland continued. "This will be the last time (the team plays together). Me and Emma (McManigle) have played together since we were 11 so It'll be the last tournament we play, so hopefully getting a few Ws and maybe a new plaque on the wall. That'd be nice."

Shadle Park 103 220 0—8 12 5

Clarkston 320 230 x—10 10 3

Maddie Mann, Crimson Rice (5), Mann (6) and Madi Keon; Emma McManigle and Joey Miller. W—McManigle; L—Rice.

Shadle Park hits — Keon 4, Rice 3 (HR), Ava Edgar 2 (3B), Courtney Brown, Mann, Amber Hargrave.

Clarkston hits — Leah Copeland 3 (3B), McManigle 2 (2B), Murray Broemeling, Miller, Ryann Combs, Kirsten Phillips, Aneysa Judy.

Wiebe may be contacted at (208) 848-2260, swiebe@lmtribune.com or on Twitter @StephanSports.