Clarke's air of calm bringing Scots success - Powell

[Getty Images]

Former England coach Chris Powell reckons Scotland's improvement under Steve Clarke has much to do with the head coach's "level-headed" demeanor.

"I've never seen him in any other mood other than what you see on TV - it's brilliant," the former Charlton Athletic manager told the Sacked In The Morning podcast.

"I think it's important, especially at international level, where the whole country is watching. It's not a club team, so everyone's engaged in the team.

"And he's just level-headed about it all. I think it's a brilliant way to go.

"It's no surprise that the team has got to where it's got to and where hopefully it's going to, because it's important that any player that comes in, any staff member that comes in, they know exactly where they stand.

"Everyone wants that and you're sort of getting consistency in the games now as well. So it's no surprise to me."

As an example of the calmness exuded by Clarke on the touchline, Motherwell right-back Stephen O'Donnell recalled the head coach's reaction during Scotland's defeat by the Czech Republic at Euro 2020.

"I took a touch out the park, so I expected a bit of stick for that," he said. "I was like, there's a hole in the pitch. I turn around and I'm running back to position and he's right next to me right on the touchline and he just said 'try not to do that again' and laughed.

"Instantly, it kind of just brings you back to, okay, it's not the end of the world. Like you didn't mean it, nobody died, let's go again."