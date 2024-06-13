Clarke has transformed Scotland - Nagelsmann

Germany manager Julian Nagelsmann was full of praise for his Scottish counterpart as he spoke to the media on the eve of their Euro 2024 opener.

"Many years ago he was assistant coach of big names and big coaches," said Nagelsmann. "He learned a lot from them and I think the transformation of Scottish football is because of his brilliant job in the last couple of years.

“When you watch the Scottish team in the early years they’d play a lot of long balls and the ball was in the air, only fighting. Now they can do every part of the game in a good way.

“It’s an incredible development. It’s not kick and rush. They can do that, but they can play football.

“We have more pressure tomorrow than Scotland, so I’m sure they want to capitalise on that."