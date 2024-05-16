Clarke Schmidt cruises, Aaron Judge stays hot in Yankees' 5-0 win over Twins

The Yankees finished off a sweep of the Minnesota Twins, winning by a score of 5-0 on Thursday afternoon.

Here are the key takeaways...

-A day after a four-hit night that included three doubles and a home run, Aaron Judge stayed hot. After walking in the first inning, Judge ripped a double his next time up, then flew out to deep center in his third at-bat. In the seventh, Judge slammed another double off the fence in left center, his sixth extra-base hit in his last two games (a career best).

-Anthony Volpe got things started with a bang, quite literally. The shortstop led off the game by blasting a solo home run to left field off of Joe Ryan, extending his hitting steak to nine games in the process.

A Gleyber Torres RBI double off Alex Kirilloff’s glove and an Anthony Rizzo RBI groundout quickly put three runs on the board before Clarke Schmidt even took the mound.

-Given three runs of support before he stepped foot on the rubber, Schmidt made the most out of the early run support. The right-hander held the Twins scoreless for 8.0 innings, completing the seventh frame for the first time in his career. With 94 pitches, Schmidt came back out to start the eighth, finishing the inning and ending his day with just three hits allowed, eight strikeouts, and no walks.

-It was a good day up and down the lineup. Volpe, Judge and Torres all had multi-hit games, with Austin Wells also adding an RBI single. One exception was the slumping Juan Soto, who is now 3-for-27 in his last seven games.

Who was the game MVP?

Schmidt, who pitched the best game of his major league career.

Highlights

Upcoming Schedule

The Yankees return home on Friday, beginning a seven-game homestand with a three-game set against the Chicago White Sox.

Nestor Cortes will take on Mike Clevinger on Friday night, with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m.