Clarke rages over penalty decision as Scotland exit Euros

Scotland had an appeal for a penalty dismissed after Willi Orban's challenge on Stuart Armstrong

Scotland manager Steve Clarke blasted the decision not to award a penalty in a 1-0 loss to Hungary that knocked his team out of Euro 2024 on Sunday.

Stuart Armstrong went down late in the second half after a challenge from Hungary defender Willi Orban, but Argentine referee Facundo Tello did not intervene.

"It was 100 percent a penalty. Someone has to explain to me why it wasn't a penalty because otherwise I'm thinking there's something wrong," said Clarke.

"I don't understand how VAR can look at that and say it's not a penalty."

Kevin Csoboth struck in the 10th minute of stoppage time after a horror injury to Barnabas Varga, sealing Scotland's elimination after they finished bottom of Group A with just a single point.

"It was always a one-goal game," said Clarke. "We didn't manage to get the goal, we opened up at the end to try and get it.

"The overriding feeling is to be sad for everybody, for the supporters and the country and the players are just as sad as everyone else."

Scotland again fell short as they sought to make the knockout rounds of a major tournament for the first time.

A draw would also have left them with an outside shot of making the last 16, but captain Andy Robertson said there was no doubt over the approach at the end.

"There's nothing really to say to be honest. We gave it everything," said the Liverpool defender.

"We knew we had to win this game, and they've hit us on the counter-attack. It could have gone either way, but that's football -- that's how it goes. It will take a long time to get over this one."

