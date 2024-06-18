Advertisement

Clarke on potential changes, Switzerland and 'going again'

Steve Clarke in his pre-match press conference
Scotland manager Steve Clarke spoke to the media before his side's crucial Euros clash against Switzerland in Cologne on Wednesday.

Here were the key points from his press conference:

  • He told me to expect "at least one change", with a smile on his face. We all know Ryan Porteous is banned for two matches. But the answer suggests there might be more. Billy Gilmour to start, anyone?

  • The other main message from the Scotland boss was a simple one: "We have to go again. It’s as simple as that." He means there’s no point in looking back to the wreckage of the Germany game. It’s all about the Swiss now.

  • On tomorrow’s opponents, he says he expects a tough game. "They’re a good side."

  • Clarke believes the response from his players in training and in the debriefs has been good but that now it’s time to deliver.

  • And the good news? "Everyone is fit."