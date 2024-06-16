Clarke on miscommunication, picking up players & Switzerland

[PA Media]

Scotland head coach Steve Clarke chose to sit in the hot seat for the team's daily media conference in the aftermath of Friday's 5-1 defeat by Germany.

Here are the key points:

Clarke said he may have given the players "too much information" which may have "clouded" their thinking in Munich

However, the Scotland boss added the squad took the "wrong" interpretation of his instructions and he has had conversations with players about what went wrong

Clarke insisted Scotland can still get out of Group A but that the "little advantage" of a solid goal difference has gone, meaning they need four points form games against Switzerland and Hungary

There is "no danger" of Scotland lacking belief and the players know they need to "put it right" in Cologne against the Swiss

People should not be "too hard" on Ryan Porteous after his red card

