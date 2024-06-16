Advertisement

Clarke on miscommunication, picking up players & Switzerland

BBC
·1 min read
Steve Clarke laughing at Scotland's media conference
[PA Media]

Scotland head coach Steve Clarke chose to sit in the hot seat for the team's daily media conference in the aftermath of Friday's 5-1 defeat by Germany.

Here are the key points:

  • Clarke said he may have given the players "too much information" which may have "clouded" their thinking in Munich

  • However, the Scotland boss added the squad took the "wrong" interpretation of his instructions and he has had conversations with players about what went wrong

  • Clarke insisted Scotland can still get out of Group A but that the "little advantage" of a solid goal difference has gone, meaning they need four points form games against Switzerland and Hungary

  • There is "no danger" of Scotland lacking belief and the players know they need to "put it right" in Cologne against the Swiss

  • People should not be "too hard" on Ryan Porteous after his red card

To read more from Clarke scroll down.