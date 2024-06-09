Clarke hails 'proper captain' Robertson

Andy Robertson's thoughtfulness towards his Scotland team-mates makes the defender a "proper captain", says head coach Steve Clarke.

The Liverpool left-back earned his 49th cap with the armband in Friday's draw with Finland - a record for a male Scotland international.

But Clarke says the 30-year-old is far from done while praising the lengths the skipper goes to in ensuring the group remain close.

“He didn’t get a special shirt because he’s definitely not finished,” he said. “I think 49 games as captain is now the record.

“He’s been great for me. He got the captaincy at a really young age but he’s grown into the role. He’s a proper leader.

“So what I’m saying about handing out strips, Tommy Conway got a signed strip with number one on the back and 50 for Grant Hanley, 75 for for Craig. These things come from the captain. It’s his idea.

“It’s his thoughts that are going into this and saying 'this is what we’re about, let’s keep the group tight, make sure that we’re always giving these little mementoes.'"

“Super performance from Andy. Always on the front foot. Proper captain.”