Clarke 'has allowed players like McTominay to flourish'

[Getty Images]

Scotland manager Steve Clarke has allowed Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay to "flourish", says former winger Pat Nevin.

The 27-year-old could be a key player for his national side, who face hosts Germany in the opening game of Euro 2024 later on Friday.

He was Scotland's top scorer in qualifying with seven goals in eight games, all of which came from open play. When excluding penalties, McTominay scored more goals than any other player in the qualification stage.

McTominay was also a vital player for the Red Devils in a difficult 2023-24 campaign, scoring 10 goals from midfield having played in a more advanced role.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast, ex-Scotland international Nevin said: "Manchester United have had McTominay in there for a long, long, long time and he seemed to be a water carrier.

"That's what he was used as. Just a bog standard midfielder, sometimes sitting, and then Steve Clark goes, 'no, actually you could be a eight or a 10 - you can move forward for us'.

"Making those sorts of changes has allowed players like McTominay to flourish, which he absolutely has."

Former Everton and Scotland international James McFadden added: "Scott McTominay has played right centre-back, he has played as a defensive midfielder, he has played now as an attacking midfielder.

"Scott McTominay could play anywhere because of his attitude and his attributes."

