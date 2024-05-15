Clark suffers defeat on debut with Indiana Fever

Clark broke the all-time collegiate scoring record in her final season at Iowa [Getty Images]

Women's basketball star Caitlin Clark suffered defeat on her WNBA debut as her Indiana Fever side lost 92-71 to the Connecticut Sun.

The 22-year-old, who rewrote the scoring record books during her college career at the University of Iowa, has brought new interest and huge audiences to the sport.

Tuesday's game at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut was a sell-out with courtside seats being offered for as much as $4,262 (£3,380) on secondary markets.

Clark was selected first in the WNBA draft but she had a tricky start to the game, picking up two early fouls which led to her being benched and she did not score her first points until midway through the second quarter.

She finished as her side's top scorer with 20 points, although she also had 10 turnovers against a strong defence.

"There's a lot to learn from, it's the first one," she said. "There's going to be good ones, there's going to be bad ones.

"I thought it took me a little while to settle into the game. I thought the second half was a lot better minus some of the turnovers."

DeWanna Bonner scored 20 points for Connecticut to move to fifth in the all-time WNBA scoring list while forward Alyssa Thomas recorded a triple-double with 13 points, 10 rebounds and 13 assists.

Clark will make her home debut in Indianapolis on Thursday against last year's runner-up New York Liberty.