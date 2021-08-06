Clark sisters of Wenham earn All-American honors at AAU track nationals

Aug. 6—It was an incredible case of like mother, like daughter for both Katalin and Natalia Clark of Wenham, who each became All-Americans and junior national champions at the AAU Track & Field Club National Championships in Florida last month.

Their mom, Csilla, was a junior national track champion in her native Hungary. Also a six-time national champion in rowing who now coaches crew at the Brooks School in Andover, she's blazed an incredible trail that the younger Clarks have been able to follow.

Kata, 14, just graduated from the Miles River School Middle School at Hamilton-Wenham and won first place in the 3000, 1500 and as part of the 4x800 relay in her age bracket. Natailia, 12, will be a seventh grader at Miles River this year and came in first in the 1500 as well as second in the 800 in her age group.

Though both play multiple sports and enjoy hockey and soccer as well as cross country running, they've been practicing with head coach Peter Crapsey at the New England Elite Track & Field and Cross Country Club for the last year or so. The group practices at Gordon College as well as in Haverhill; Kata joined last fall and fell in love with the team and the sport of track, which made her sister want to join her.

"Coach Pete does an incredible job of creating a competitive environment while emphasizing the important of staying fit and building confidence with the values of responsibility, sportsmanship, commitment and camaraderie," Csilla Clark said.

A few weeks before, Natalia ran in the AAU regional qualifier in New Jersey and clocked a 4:55.87 in the 1500, currently the fastest time in the United States this year by girls aged 11-12. Kata had run at indoor nationals this past winter and was thrilled to see her sister thrive on the big stage as well.

"They were very excited," their mom said. "They push each other at practice, but support each other at the competitions. It was fun to go together as we all share the love for the sport."

With the heat index near 100 degrees and conditions humid in Satellite Beach, Fla. for the junior nationals, Kata clocked a 10:56.64 in the 3000 to win as well as a first place time of 4:57.68 in the 1500. She also ran a 2:21 split in the 4x800 relay, helping her team prevail in 9:56.20.

Natalia, meanwhile, won the 1500 in 5:10.57 and came in second in the 800 with a strong 2:35.39.