Will Clark reveals two Giants prospects he covets within farm system

The Giants were 18th in MLB.com's midseason farm-system rankings in August, and with the off-season in full swing, the front office is likely seeing which prospects can help the squad in 2023.

Former Giants first baseman Will Clark provided a couple of names that the organization should consider as possible prospects that can make an impact if given an opportunity during an appearance on 95.7 The Game's "Damon & Ratto" last Friday.

The first name that Clark gave was Vaun Brown. The outfielder is currently San Francisco's 10th-ranked prospect in their system after the team selected the outfielder in the 10th round of the 2021 MLB Draft.

"It's a gentleman by the name of Vaun Brown," Clark said. "And [he's a] big kid, 6'2", 6'3", can flat out fly, plays the game the right way.

"He is a leader in the clubhouse. He went from Low-A to High-A to Double-A last year and really kind of opened up a bunch of eyes. I saw Vaun three times last year, and I was very happy with what I saw. So that would be number one."

The second prospect that the 58-year-old spotlighted that should be on Giants fans' radar is Casey Schmitt, who, in Clark's eyes, can be a stellar defensive player.

"Number two, if I give you a little dark horse, is a gentleman by the name of Casey Schmitt," Clark continued. "He had a decent year [with the San Jose Giants] a few years ago, and then last year, he had a breakout year in High-A and then wound up in Double-A.

"He is a Gold Glove third baseman right now, without a shadow of a doubt. This boy can flat-out pick it, and he's starting to come around as far as offensively. So those are two prospects right there from the offensive side that the Giants do need to pay attention to."

Regarding both players' estimated time of arrival, MLB.com has Brown potentially arriving in the Bay in 2024. Meanwhile, Schmitt could be coming to the Giants as soon as 2023.

Nonetheless, these are just estimations and can change depending on how a player performs in the minor leagues.

