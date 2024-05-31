Advertisement

Clark plays nearly entire game, scores 20 points, but Loyd gets 22 to lead Storm over Fever 103-88

phillip b. wilson
·1 min read
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) shoots against Seattle Storm center Ezi Magbegor during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Thursday, May 30, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)
Seattle Storm guard Jewell Loyd (24) shoots against Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) during the second half of a WNBA basketball game Thursday, May 30, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)
Indiana Fever guard Grace Berger (34) regains control of the ball as Seattle Storm guard Nika Muhl reaches for it during the second half of a WNBA basketball game Thursday, May 30, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)
Seattle Storm guard Jordan Horston (23) reacts after a call during the second half of the team's WNBA basketball game against the Indiana Fever on Thursday, May 30, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)
Indiana Fever forward NaLyssa Smith (1) attempts to save the ball from going out of bounds while being defended by Seattle Storm center Mercedes Russell (21) during the second half of a WNBA basketball game Thursday, May 30, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)
Indiana Fever guard Kristy Wallace (3) defends against a shot by Seattle Storm guard Jewell Loyd (24) during the second half of a WNBA basketball game Thursday, May 30, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)
Seattle Storm guard Jewell Loyd (24) is defended by Indiana Fever guard Kristy Wallace (3) during the second half of a WNBA basketball game Thursday, May 30, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)
Seattle Storm coach Noelle Quinn looks to a scoreboard during the second half of the team's WNBA basketball game against the Indiana Fever on Thursday, May 30, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)
Indiana Fever coach Christie Sides is restrained as she remonstrates with official Charles Watson after being assessed a technical foul during the second half of the team's WNBA basketball game against the Seattle Storm on Thursday, May 30, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Caitlin Clark scored 20 points and had nine assists while playing nearly the entire game, but the Indiana Fever continued to struggle on Thursday night in a 103-88 loss to the Seattle Storm.

Jewell Loyd had 22 points and Skylar Diggins-Smith added 18 points and nine assists as the Storm (5-3) scored a season high in points. Nneka Ogwumike scored 17 for the Storm.

Clark, who had three 3-pointers, in front of a near-sellout crowd, but could not prevent the Fever from falling to 1-8, the second-worst record in the league.

The Storm ripped off a 10-0 run in the first quarter and never trailed after that.

Seattle led 47-41 at halftime before opening the third quarter on a 12-2 run. The Storm made 12 of 17 shots in the quarter to outscore the Fever 34-18.

Loyd, the league’s reigning scoring leader, scored a season-high 32 points in a May 22 home win over Indiana.

Fever forward Nalyssa Smith, back in the starting lineup due to Temi Fagbenle’s left foot injury, scored 15 of her team-high 23 points in the first half. She also had 10 rebounds.

As the deficit widened, Fever coach Christie Sides was hit with a technical foul for protesting a non-call on a Clark drive to the basket.

This story has been changed to correct that Caitlin Clark played nearly the entire game, not the whole game.

