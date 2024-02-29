Clark passes Woodard on major college scoring list
With this three, Caitlin Clark overtook Kansas legend Lynette Woodard for the most career points scored by a women's major college basketball player.
Clark could pass Pistol Pete in her next game.
Woodard is the all-time leading scorer in women’s college basketball history, but it’s a record that has sadly been left in the shadows.
Clark led Iowa in scoring while recording the 16th triple-double of her career.
The nation's leading scorer had four second-half points.
Clark is the megastar of this era in women's college basketball, but how does she stack up against the legends of the game?
Clark couldn't quite break the all-time scoring record on Sunday, but the fervor around her potential moment created a spectacle nonetheless.
Clark is about three games away from breaking the DI all-time scoring record set by Kelsey Plum in 2017.
"It's going to be tough to feel like you're just playing basketball," Plum said of Clark's pursuit.
