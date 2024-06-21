Clark named to ABCA/Rawlings Gold Glove team

Jun. 20—MORGANTOWN — West Virginia University pitcher Derek Clark has been named to the ABCA /Rawlings NCAA Division I Gold Glove team, as announced by Rawlings on Wednesday.

It adds to the list of accomplishments this season for Clark, who was also named to the NCBWA All-America third team, All-Big 12 first team, ABCA All-East Region first team, and was named the NCAA Tucson Regional Most Outstanding Player.

"Our fate is in this guy's hands, and I wouldn't want it in any other player's hands, " WVU head coach Randy Mazey said after Clark's complete game against Dallas Baptist in the Tucson Regional. "He's incredible."

Clark becomes the first Mountaineer to be named a Gold Glove winner and is the first player from a Big 12 school to receive the honor since Shea Langeliers of Baylor in 2018. It is not new for Clark, however, as he was also named to the NCAA Division II Gold Glove team in 2023 while pitching for Northwood University.

The Petersburg, Michigan native finished his lone year in Morgantown with an 8-3 record, a 3.23 ERA, and 91 strikeouts in 97.2 innings pitched. Clark also finished the year with six putouts and 24 assists, including 10 pick-offs in 14 games.

SWIMMING Danny Berlitz of the West Virginia University men's swimming and diving team finished competition at the 2024 United States Olympic Trials at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Thursday.

Berlitz competed in his second event of the trials in the 200-meter individual medley. He touched the wall at 2:01.62 to place 33rd in qualifying. Berlitz also competed in the 400 IM, setting a program record (4:15.98) in qualifying on June 16.

Senior Justin Heimes competed in the 100-meter backstroke at the trials earlier in the week. He placed 38th after finishing with a final time of 55.48.

