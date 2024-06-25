Clark leaves Byng for job at Seiling

Jun. 25—Luke Clark hadn't planned on leaving his job as the Byng High School girls basketball coach after three seasons on the job. However, he and his family — wife Jamie and son Tripp — have found a new home in Seiling.

Clark was recently named the high school boys basketball coach at Seiling and Jamie also accepted a job there. The former Lady Pirate mentor told The Ada News, that he was just following orders.

"Leaving Byng was and will continue to be one of the hardest decisions I've ever had to make. We were so happy in Ada and had everything we could imagine there, but I want to be where I feel that God wants me to be and for some reason that I don't know the answer to yet it wasn't Byng," he said.

Clark said Seiling checked all appropriate boxes.

"I wanted to make sure that we were looking at a school that had a teaching position for my wife if she wanted to go back into teaching," he said.

Check.

"I wanted to look for a school that I would want my son to go to," Clark said.

Check.

"Lastly, I was looking for a school that valued what athletics means to their community and that seemed to put kids' needs above anything else," he said.

Check.

"That's how that all played out," he said.

It should be noted the Wildcats advanced to the Class A State semifinals last season and finished the season 21-8.

Clark said he doesn't feel like his style of coaching will change much during the switch from girls' basketball to boys' basketball.

"The things that have made me have a marginal amount of success isn't a girl's way to go about things. It was just about what I valued and thought was right and things that I thought our team should value," he explained. "That doesn't need to be changed just because we play at 7:45 now instead of 6:30."

Clark has been a model of consistency since he landed at Byng. He won 16 games in each of his first two seasons and finished with a 17-11 record last year.

"Anytime I have a chance to talk about what I was able to inherit at Byng, I always say something along the lines of it feeling like I was born on third base. I was able to walk into a great situation and just hope and pray that I don't sink the ship," he said.

"Whether it's getting to coach a kid that has been a complimentary role player and had to step into more of a role where the amount you counted on them more and more the further they got into their career, or kids that had to wait their turn until their junior or senior year even to have a chance to play, or even having a class like we had this year where all four seniors are on a full ride scholarship for athletics and some for academics — all of those things make you look back and feel pride getting to be a part of that," Clark continued. "The biggest growth that I think we made as a team was off of the floor. With each year that's gone on, I think we've been a tighter-knit team. It's brought about a lot of trust within our kids as a team and with their coaches."

Clark emphasized that he will always treasure his time working in the Byng School System.

"When I was first hired at Byng, I was a somewhat newly married guy with his first baby on the way. Now, that baby walks and talks and you'd think he was challenging anyone who walks into a hospitality room to an eating contest," he said. "Byng accepted me and supported me at what should have been the best days of my life when my son was born."

However, Tripp decided to make an early entrance and the support from the Byng administration through that trying time never wavered.

"He was born nearly three months premature. The administration, faculty, and team were so flexible and supportive in getting my family through that hardship," Clark shared. "So, because of that, the first year at Byng — now that we're on the better side of things — was probably the most rewarding because of how everything came together with that team."

The Lady Pirates went on an impressive run into the second round of the Class 4A Area during Clark's first season before finally being eliminated by tradition-rich Fort Gibson.

"When your coach is new and has life-altering events happening in his family's life, I felt like it brought us all closer. We ended up going to the Area Consolation semifinal that year and that was a testament to those kids," Clark said. "I want to thank everyone at Byng for taking a chance on me, accepting my family as your own and supporting us in our worst times and in turn, making some of the best memories we could have ever imagined."

Editor's Note: Clark is also the mastermind behind the "They Call Me Coach" podcast where he interviews coaches from across the state and publishes an episode each Tuesday. The podcast, now well into its second season, can be found on Spotify and Apple Podcast. There is also a They Call Me Coach Facebook page.