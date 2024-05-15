Clark leads Indiana against New York after 20-point game

New York Liberty (1-0, 1-0 Eastern Conference) at Indiana Fever (0-1, 0-1 Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Liberty -6.5; over/under is 173.5

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana Fever plays the New York Liberty after Caitlin Clark scored 20 points in the Indiana Fever's 92-71 loss to the Connecticut Sun.

Indiana finished 13-27 overall and 5-15 in Eastern Conference games a season ago. The Fever averaged 81.0 points per game last season, 36.9 in the paint, 13.5 off of turnovers and 8.7 on fast breaks.

New York finished 32-8 overall and 16-4 in Eastern Conference action during the 2023-24 season. The Liberty averaged 6.7 steals, 4.5 blocks and 13.5 turnovers per game last season.

INJURIES: Fever: None listed.

Liberty: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.