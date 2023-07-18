What Clark Lea, Vanderbilt football said about Northwestern hazing scandal at SEC Media Days

After news broke of a hazing scandal involving Northwestern football, Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea said he sent a text to his players to make them aware of what was going on.

The scandal, which resulted in the firing of coach Pat Fitzgerald, involved allegations of hazing and sexual assault that had been ongoing for years between players in the locker room.

Lea said such behavior was unacceptable in his press conference at SEC Media Days in Nashville on Tuesday. If the college football experience isn't a net positive for athletes, Lea said, "we've lost our way as coaches."

Lea said similar situations often resulted from a lack of boundaries and that he wanted to build a program where everyone was comfortable speaking up if something was wrong. For Lea, that all plays into one of the team's covenants of brotherhood.

"There's no brotherhood that I know that starts with a level of abuse in the locker room," Lea said.

Preventing issues like what faced Northwestern requires a proactive approach, not jut reactive, Lea said. It's important for players to speak up when they feel something is off so that they don't become bigger problems.

"For us to create a culture where we have those boundaries, where people can speak up and say, hey, this isn't quite what I like, or this isn't what I wanted and give us a chance to make adjustments and shifts, before you get anything that's big that blows up on you," Lea said. "That's kind of the goal."

Ethan Barr, Jaylen Mahoney address Northwestern hazing scandal

After reading about the scandal, linebacker Ethan Barr said it was "stunning" that nobody stopped the behavior. Barr said Vanderbilt's coaches are frequently in the locker room and know what happens there.

"Luckily enough, all the teams that I've been on I've been really close and I think there's a time to mess around with each other but I think there's there's a point where you can't cross and I think the teams that I've been on have found a good balance between those," Barr said. "And the Vanderbilt locker room is very strong, very connected. And that that's it's kind of inexcusable for those kinds of actions."

Safety Jaylen Mahoney said he's never been in a situation where hazing is going on and that it falls on both the players and coaches to make sure that hazing doesn't happen.

"I know at Vanderbilt football we don't really tolerate (hazing)," Mahoney said. "That's not the culture that we have as a football team. We don't allow it. So is we see that type of stuff ... we're going to speak up and say something."

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Northwestern hazing: Vanderbilt football reacts at SEC Media Days 2023